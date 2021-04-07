More than 105,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Windsor-Essex

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says a total of 105,133 doses have been administered locally.

CEO Theresa Marentette says overall, there is a 66.3 per cent coverage rate for adults 60 and over.

She says the coverage rate for adults 80 and over is 87.6 per cent.

"75 to 79 years is 79.9 per cent," she says. "70 to 74 years is 66.5 per cent. 65 to 69 years is 41 per cent and 60 to 64 is 55.1 per cent."

Marentette says all available vaccination appointments in Windsor-Essex have been booked.

"Our vaccination clinics are completely booked for appointments through until Monday April 12, the end of the day," says Marentette. "We are establishing pathways for those who are in prioritized groups to book and we'll likely open up more spots tomorrow."

The health unit says 80,371 area residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 12,381 individuals have received both doses.

There are five mass vaccination sites in Windsor-Essex.