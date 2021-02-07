More than $130K Raised for Alzheimers Society of Windsor-Essex

More than $130,000 has been raised in support of the Alzheimers Society of Windsor-Essex.

With shut down, stay-at-home orders and social distancing there's been a drastic impact on the community, especially those living with dementia.

Local business Ground Effects pledged to match donations up to $50,000 for the Holiday Matching Gift fundraising effort.

Company President Jim Scott says he was glad to fork over the full $50,000 when the fundraiser hit the $80,000 mark during a pandemic.

"I quite honeslty had my doubts that it would happen, but with Windsor-Essex being such a giving community, I'm just overwellmed by it and happy to play a role in it," he says.

Tom Menard is a client and his wife Janet was overjoyed the society has funding to keep helping people in their homes.

"They're just the most amazing people and they love him so much ... you have no idea how much we appreciate everything you do for people like Tom," she says. "The caregivers, I don't know what we would do without you."

She says services provided by the society are one of the few constants in Tom's life during a time of uncertianty.

"COVID-19 has taken so much away from us ... than you so much for everything you do," she says. "You're a Godsend and I don't know what we'd do without you."

The Alzheimer Society had to redesign their service delivery to work during the pandemic and that has added costs.

Surpassing their goal will help offset unexpected costs and continue to provide programs and services to this community.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides