More than $147K raised for local charities on McHappy Day

Local charities will be able to do more for the community thanks to funds raised on McHappy Day last month.

Totals were released heading into the weekend showing more than $147,000 have been raised locally.

That money will support three local organizations, including In Honour of the Ones We Love.

Founder Anita Imperioli says the organization received $35,000 from McHappy Day that will be used to restart the Kids Beating Cancer Program.

"Our little ninjas. It's a therapeutic program for children between the ages of four to 12," she says. "We really needed to get the funds back into order in order for us to get the program started. This is just amazing for us."

She says Kids Beating Cancer is one of many therapeutic programs that were put on hold due to the pandemic.

"When COVID-19 hit we had to shut it down of course, and our children were really lacking the therapeutic programs," she says. "We're so thrilled that we'll be able to start things up again."

Imperioli says her entire organization is grateful for the support from both McDonalds Canada and the community.

"It shows that our community is very dedicated and that we can count on them no matter what, because they're there for us and want to make sure we succeed and provide programs for families and children," she says.

The Leamington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Ronald McDonald House at Windsor Regional Hospital also received a portion of the proceeds.