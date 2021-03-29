More Than 20 Catholic School Board Students Dismissed Due to COVID-19

More than 20 students at the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board will be isolating at home after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified at an east Windsor elementary school.

The board was informed of the case at St. Rose Catholic Elementary School Monday and immediately dismissed 21 students.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.