More than 200 meals served at free community barbecue

More than 200 people have enjoyed a free community barbecue meal thanks to the Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope and the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918.

The barbecue was held Wednesday afternoon in downtown Windsor on Church Street and was part of the returning 'Sally Fest.'

Sally Fest is a yearly event to assist those in need in Windsor-Essex but was put on pause the last couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salvation Army Windsor Executive Director Major Danny Pinkson says the barbecue provided those experiencing food insecurity a chance to come together and enjoy a social barbecue.

"We were prepared for 250 and so we actually served 260 meals and so we were kind of in the ballpark of what we experienced," says Pinkson.

He says the Salvation Army was excited to bring back Sally Fest to the downtown core.

"We were fortunate enough to have great weather, we had a good turnout, we had good food and we experienced some great community," he says. " One of the things we've been trying to accomplish at the Salvation Army particularly in the downtown core and even in our own neighbourhood is to foster community and the Sally Fest I believe is one of those events that helps us foster community from all of us who live in that region and area."

Photo courtesy: The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope's X account (@TSAWindsorCOH)

Pinkson says more people in the community are looking for assistance.

"Based up on our statistics, the number of people that we're serving for example in our food bank and those that we're offering services to whether they be residents or people from the community, the numbers are increasing for those who are experiencing food insecurity and so we have more people coming, looking for assistance and we don't anticipate that trend will reverse or go downward, it probably will continue to increase in the near future," says Pinkson.

Hot dogs, hamburgers and chips were offered.

Pinkson says the event will return next year.