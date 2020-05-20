More than 230 Charges Laid During Essex County OPP Safety Blitz

ESSEX COUNTY — There may be fewer drivers on the roads, but the OPP in Essex County continue to hand out hundreds of tickets.

During its Canada Road Safety Week blitz which ran May 12th to May 18th, 238 charges were laid under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act.

The campaign focused on the Big 4; impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving and no seatbelts.

Most of the tickets, 210 were for speeding, followed by stunt driving, failing to yield, impaired driving and distracted driving.