More than 3,500 Hydro One customers are part of an outage in Essex County Saturday.

According to a release, parts of Colchester North, Gosfield South, Lakeshore and Sandwich South are included in an outage that began around 3 p.m.

Hydo One says crews are on site working on resolving the issue.

The cause of the outage wasn't released, but Hydro One estimates it will be resolved by 6:30 p.m.