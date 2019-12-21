More than $40,000 Raised for Stigma Enigma and Maryvale

A big thank you going out to the community from Stigma Enigma and Maryvale.

The groups say $40,000 was raised during a raffle for a 1980 Corvette Stingray.

The sports car was donated by Joe DiCarlo, the owner of CSN JJ Dominion Collision.

Dr. Patrick Smith is the Director of Stigma Enigma and says the draw took place on November 9 at the annual Mingle for Maryvale fundraiser.

He says the winning ticket belonged to Micky Sertic.

Dr. Smith says all the money raised stays in Windsor-Essex.

"It's a huge proceed that goes directly to Maryvale and that goes right to the front line to the kids so that they can get counselling and psychological services," says Dr. Smith.

He believes Stigma Enigma is making a difference in the community.

"It was just tremendous for us, for Stigma Enigma but mainly for the kids that require the counselling and psychological services and there's such a big need or demand now a days probably more than ever," says Dr. Smith.

Micky Sertic receives the keys to his new corvette from CSN JJ Dominion Collision owner Joe DiCarlo (Photo courtesy: Stigma Enigma)

Dr. Smith says he appreciates the community's efforts.

"We have a great committee in general and I think the big thing is we're starting to make a difference for our community and it's a great story all the way around," says Dr. Smith.

This year's Mingle for Maryvale's guest speaker was former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk.

Overall the event raised more than $100,000.

Dr. Smith says planning is already underway for next year's event.

He says the group is looking at a well-known comedian to be next year's keynote speaker.