More than 40 Gather in Defiance of COVID-19 Restrictions in Windsor

Well over the 25 person limit for outdoor gatherings under current COVID-19 restrictions gathered at the foot of Ouellette Ave. in Windsor.

Just over 40 people protested pandemic restrictions under the province's current Red Control Level beneath The Great Canadian Flag before marching up Ouellette Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday.

No one wore a mask, including children in attendance.

"We will not stand for them [the province] re-writing our lives with mask mandates, lockdowns, cohort groupings for our kids," a speaker at the protest said. "We're in this together and together we are strong as we try to stand against this new normal."

Windsor Police Service confirmed officers are observing from a distance.

The group held a protest last Sunday that attracted more than 50-people while the region was still under the Orange Prevent Level.

Police waited until the conclusion of that event before arresting an organizer from the Toronto area — the man was charged with obstructing a police officer and failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act.