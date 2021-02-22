More Than 40 Students Dismissed at Catholic Board Due to COVID-19

More than 40 students with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will be staying home after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified.

The board learned of the case at Cardinal Carter Catholic Middle School in Leamington Monday and immediately dismissed two cohorts consisting of 42 students.

The local health unit is working to contact students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they appear ill.