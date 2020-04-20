More than 400 Vacant Jobs to be filled in Windsor-Essex



WINDSOR — The City of Windsor and Workforce Windsor-Essex have set up a registry to match people looking for work with businesses looking to hire.

There are more than 400 vacant positions that need to be filled with several local employers.

Workforce CEO Justin Falconer says the first step is to upload your resume into the registry.

"Workforce Windsor-Essex has created a new page on its website where workers can upload their resume and indicate their willingness to work through this pandemic," says Falconer.

Some of the positions include food service workers, grocery store employees, pharmacy deliveries, general labour and janitorial.

"We are essentially trying to collect a large list of available workers where we can work with employment agencies in town so we can make sure those roles are filled," says Falconer.

Windsor's Executive Director of Employment and Social Services Andrew Daher says employers are taking the necessary safety precautions with their staff to keep them safe.

"I'm seeing a lot of the employees there [in retail] are working are wearing facemasks and gloves so there is a concern of going out there and working but I know that employers are really doing their due diligence to make sure their staff are protected at every possible moment," says Daher.

Some of the businesses hiring includes Costco, HGS, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sun Parlor Long Term Care Home and Salvation Army.

The registry is for non-healthcare essential work.