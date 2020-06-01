More than 5,000 People Visit Saturday's Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

More than 5,000 people made their way through the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market over the weekend.

Manager Steve Green says not to worry; they weren't all there at the same time.

Exits and entrances were regulated and only certain amounts of people were allowed in at one time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says they also had to follow a marked traffic flow, stay the required 6 ft. apart, and everyone had to sanitize their hands before and after handling items.

Rachelle Schmidt has been going to the market since it began.

She brought her daughter Melissa Rocha for the first time Saturday; it wasn't the same but it was still fun.

"The only thing I miss is getting a coffee, having desert and sitting down with people," she says. "Other than that it felt the same but socially distanced and I felt very comfortable here."

Rocha says it was an odd time for her first visit, but it was worth it.

"You still got to browse and look around at things. I'd come back even if I had to wear a mask," she added.

Tracy Klie set up her booth for County Bounty Produce.

The company runs a delivery service through its website, but decided to hit the market and see how it went.

Klie says they had to bring in more produce within the first couple hours.

"We weren't sure what to expect. We were hoping there'd be a lot of people because there isn't a lot of events' going on this summer," says Klie. "We're very happy to see the positive turn out."

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market makes its home on Pelissier Street at Maiden Lane and runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 31.