More Than 50% of Eligible Residents Vaccinated in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is on track to vaccinate enough people to hit herd immunity in time for summer.

More than 50 per cent of eligible residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report presented at Windsor Regional Hospital's Board of Directors meeting Thursday.

Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad says that nearly doubles the 30 per cent being reported at the end of April.

"If the math plays out the way it's supposed to over the next couple of weeks we could reach herd immunity sometime in early to mid June, which would be amazing," he says. "Hopefully the rest of the province can follow suit."

Canada has been promised up to 36-million doses of vaccine over the next four months, 24.2 million Pfizer and between 10-million and 12-million from Moderna.

More than 92-million doses of Pfizer and Moderna are expected to arrive by the end of September, 18-million more than what's needed to give every Canadian a second dose of the vaccine.

President and CEO David Musyj says the consistent supply of vaccine being handed out in the region is directly responsible for what could be a turning point in the pandemic.

"We went from 10,000 doses a week to over 20,000 doses this past week and this upcoming week," he says. "That's dramatic and those are the numbers we want to hit. If we had more vaccines, we would do more. That number will of course keep growing when we're doing 3,000 to 4,000 doses a day."

Just over 30 per cent of those living in Essex County have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Musyj expects that number to climb drastically as the province expands eligibility over the next month.

(Graphic courtesy of Windsor Regional Hospital)