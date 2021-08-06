More than 60,000 Adults in Windsor-Essex Remain Unvaccinated

The region's Medical Officer of Health says there are more than 64,000 adults in Windsor-Essex who are not vaccinated.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says to date roughly 78 per cent of individuals 18 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He's once again asking those who are unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccine to help stop of the spread of the virus, adding, majority of the new cases are among unvaccinated individuals.

"There are people who are unvaccinated and quite a few of them so when we are talking about 78 per cent coverage in adults, there are at least 22 per cent who have not even received any dose of the vaccine and we're talking just about the adults which is a pretty large number," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says for some people, it almost feels like COVID-19 no longer exists.

"75 to 80 per cent of the cases that we are seeing is almost in everyone who's unvaccinated and a few who are vaccinated but in a setting where they think that they don't have to take any precautions," Dr. Ahmed explains. "So it is a good reminder that we need to understand that the pandemic is still there."

"There are a lot of people who are in the eligible category that are still not vaccinated and we strongly encourage those people to get their vaccine," says Dr. Ahmed.

During the health unit's Friday morning briefing, Dr. Ahmed stated, COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex have doubled in the last week.

As for vaccinations, 2,100 doses were administrated last week compared to only 1,300 so far this week.