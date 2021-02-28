More Than 60 Catholic Board Students Staying Home Due to COVID-19

More than 60 students with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will be staying home after three positive cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday.

The cases were found at W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School in Windsor and, as a result, three cohorts consisting of 61 students will be self-isolating at home.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being asked continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.