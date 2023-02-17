More than 600 asylum claimants in Windsor

Hundreds of asylum seekers are in Windsor.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Government of Canada has transferred 618 asylum claimants to Windsor since the end of June 2022.

The IRCC says "To help reduce pressures faced by an increase in asylum claimants entering the country, the federal government may transfer a number of asylum claimants from Quebec to four Ontario cities - Ottawa, Cornwall, Niagara Falls and Windsor."

The IRCC adds, "The Government of Canada is committed to working collaboratively with its municipal and provincial partners to help alleviate the pressures they are facing with respect to providing temporary housing to asylum claimants who cross between the ports of entry."

The government is encouraging asylum claimants to enter Canada at designated ports of entry.

AM800 news has learned, many of the asylum seekers are staying at area hotels.

AM800 file photo