More than $64k Raised for 3D Mammography Machine

Customers at Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Windsor-Essex have helped Windsor Regional Hospital get closer to purchasing a new state-of-the-art equipment to help women's health.

As part of 2019 LOVE YOU campaign by Shoppers Drug Mart, more than $64,500 was raised to help buy a new 3D Digital Mammography Machine.

The equipment gives a 3D image of the breast and is used to look for breast cancer in people who have no signs or symptoms or to investigate a mass or the cause of breast pain.

The machine also uses less compression.

The LOVE YOU campaign took place over four-weeks in the fall of 2019.

The machine costs $500,000.

Well over, $400,000 has been raised to date for the 3D mammography machine.