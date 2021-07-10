More than $66K in Drugs Taken off the Streets in Chatham, Ont.

Drugs and prohibited weapons have been taken of the streets in Chatham, Ont.

Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a warrant at a home on Dover Street in Chatham, Ont. Thursday. According to police, the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Response Team raided the home.

In total, $66,450 worth of suspected fentanyl and cocaine was seized, according to police. Officers also found a $3,000 bike that was reported stolen earlier in the week, brass knuckles, nunchaku and a switchblade.

A 33-year-old man from Chatham, Ont. faces numerous charges including, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and 18 violations of a previous release order.

Police say the man remains in custody pending a bail hearing.