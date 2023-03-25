More than 900 city employees made over $100,000 in 2022

The City of Windsor has released its annual Sunshine List which outlines which public sector employees made over $100,000 in 2022.

The list includes the names of roughly 962 municipal employees as well as members of the Windsor Police Service.

Former Chief Administrative Officer Jason Reynar, who left the city in April of 2022, tops the list making $279,000 plus $13,000 in taxable benefits.

His departure led to recently retired CAO Onorio Colucci returning to city hall in an acting capacity, who then made $142,000.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire made $238,000 in 2022. He was deputy chief overseeing operational strategies prior to taking over for former Chief Pam Mizuno who's on the list with a salary of $266,000.

Bellaire was named chief in November 2022, when Mizuno suddenly retired last March after serving 2.5 years in the position. She also received $4,100 in taxable benefits in 2022.

Intereim Deputy Police Chief Jason Crowley made $216,000 last year. He had been a superintendent before being appointed interim deputy chief of operations in April of 2022.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens collected a salary of $199,000 plus $9,900 in taxable benefits.

There's a total of 10 employees who collected over $200,000 including two Windsor Police Constables, the CEO of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corporation Carolyn Brown at $204,000, the Commissioner of Community Services Ray Mensour at $213,000, the Commissioner of Infrastructure Services Chris Nepszy at $213,000 and the Commissioner of Economic Development Jelena Payne at $213,000.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj made the most money of any public sector employee in the city with a salary of $431,000.

According to CTV Windsor, other notable names on local Sunshine Lists include:

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon $372,275.04

St. Clair College President Patti France $300,160.08

Hotel Dieu-Grace Health Care CEO Bill Marra $303,471.15

Former Hotel Dieu-Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer $313,772

Windsor Regional Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad $308,468.09

A full list of City of Windsor employees can be found by clicking here.