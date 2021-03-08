More Than Half of Local Businesses Complying with COVID-19 Rules

Five tickets were handed out along with dozens of warnings to businesses in Windsor-Essex for not complying with the Reopening Ontario Act.

Provincial offences officers conducted a COVID-19 workplace safety campaign on Saturday, March 6 visiting nearly 100 businesses based on recommendations from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

According to the Ministry of Labour, 70% were small businesses with 25 employees or fewer with 56% fully in compliance with public health restrictions.

Officers issued five tickets, 13 occupational health and safety orders and 31 warnings for violations including not screening employees before entering the workplace, being over capacity and not having a safety plan.

Two other COVID-19 workplace safety blitzes were held locally in December and January as well.