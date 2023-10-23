More than three dozen knives detected since new security system installed at WRH

The new security system at Windsor Regional Hospital, that uses artificial intelligence to help detect weapons, is already showing its importance according to officials.

The Evolv Weapons Detection System, which went live on Thursday, uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence to detect things like knives, guns, or any other items of potential concern while also allowing staff, patients and visitors to pass through the check point without always having to open their bags or empty their pockets.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, President and CEO David Musyj says in the last year they had four incidents where knives or guns were brought into their emergency departments and they needed to add another layer of security.

"So we came across this system, saw it operating at other hospitals, other workplaces across North America, with some very positive results. I don't want to do a day by day, play-by-play announcement, but basically as of late yesterday afternoon since Thursday we have found 37 knives," he said.

Musyj says they knew there was an issue going on, but now they know the extent of it.

The blades confiscated thanks to the security system were legal sized, except for one case where it was arguably an illegal knife.

Musyj says the system has multiple settings related to sensitivity, and over the next two to three weeks they'll be working to avoid as many false positives as they can.

"Is it a 100% foolproof system? Of course not, nothing is. But for what we want it work as, to detect while still allowing free flow into the emergency department, it's exactly why hospitals seem to be attracted to this type of technology."

Hospital officials were told at the start that they would see a dramatic increase in the numbers of things they're recovering.

Musyj says the bottom line for the community is the goal of keeping patients and families safe.

"So what we're hearing about the system is as word gets out, you have this influx where you get a lot at the start and then it starts to drop down when people learn that when they're going to the hospital like when you're going on a flight, empty all that stuff out," he continued., "Don't bring that into the hospital, no need to have that in a hospital."

The new security system is currently just at the emergency department of both the Met and Ouellette campus, with Musyj saying the plan is to see how they work and get used to them before determining if they need to bring them to other parts of the hospital.

Windsor Regional Hospital is the first healthcare centre in Canada to use the advanced system.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive