More to Say in Coming Days on Canada-U.S. Border: Trudeau

Justin Trudeau says when the time comes to reopen the Canada-U.S. border we will need stronger screening measures

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Trudeau says the measures will be needed to deal with an anticipated increase in the number of people entering the country from the United States.

With the current deal set to expire on May 21, the prime minister didn’t says whether he expects the border to reopen but says the federal government plans to be “very, very careful” in dealing with an increase in cross-border traffic as businesses reopen and restrictions on personal mobility are slowly eased in both countries.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made it clear his government doesn’t want to allow American visitors for fear of spreading the virus, which is rampant south of the border.

As of May 11, Michigan had 47,552 cases of COVID-19 and 4,584 deaths.

Canada and the U.S. negotiated the partial closure of the border in March that has impeded vacationers and cross-border shoppers while allowing essential workers, trade and commerce to continue to move in both directions.

— With files from The Canadian Press