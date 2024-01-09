More trades for the Spitfires

It's been a busy Tuesday for the Windsor Spitfires.

General Manager Bill Bowler has made four trades.

The Spits first acquired defenceman Djibril Toure from the Sudbury Wolves for a 3rd round pick in 2027 and a 8th round pick in 2025.

The Quebec native was signed as a free agent by the Wolves ahead of the 2022-23 season and played in 81 regular season games, recording 11 goals and 17 assists.

He signed a NHL contract as a free agent with the Ottawa Senators ahead of this season.

Photo courtesy: Windsor Spitfires X account (@SpitsHockey)

The Spitfires then traded fan favourite Oliver Peer to the Flint Firebirds for five draft picks including a 2025 second round pick.

Peer was a free agent forward and signed with the Spits ahead of the 2021-22 season.

He appeared in 150 games over three seasons registering 50 goals and 73 assists.

The club then announced the team reacquired forward Pasquale Zito and a 15th round pick in 2025 from the North Bay Battalion in exchange for 15th rd pick in 2025 and two conditional draft picks.

Zito was drafted by the Spitfires in 2019 and played in 95 regular season games over two seasons before he was dealt.

During the 2022-23 season, he played for the IceDogs and Battalion.

Windsor also traded forward Aidan Castle to Saginaw for an 11th round pick in 2026.

Photo courtesy: Windsor Spitfires X account (@SpitsHockey)

Photo courtesy: Windsor Spitfires X account (@SpitsHockey)