More vandalism in Lakeshore park bathrooms

The Municipality of Lakeshore says a number of park washrooms will be closed due to vandalism damage in May.

According to a release, nearly all washrooms in Lakeshore parks have been impacted with graffiti, broken doors, smashed mirrors, along with damaged sinks and toilets.

The cost of the damages is estimated at around $16,000, with more than 150 hours of dedicated staff time needed to make repairs.

Jeff Wilson, division leader of roads, parks and facilities, says there hasn't been much of a pattern when it comes to the vandalism.

"It's not even confined to the weekend, it's been during the day and in the evenings as well. There's no real pattern to why or when it's occurring it's just happening all across the Municipality."

Wilson says he is very disappointed.

"It's highly unfortunate for the rest of the population in Lakeshore that can't enjoy these amenities because of these events going on," he continued. "Our park staff take a tremendous amount of pride in keeping things clean and available for the residents of Lakeshore and we've had to close everything."

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Lakeshore)

He says all of the park washrooms have been effected by vandalism in some way.

"We have 11 facilities and all of them have been effected by vandalism. The most minor thing is graffiti and I can't even say it's minor because a lot of it is racially motivated. In one washroom they even knocked down a section of wall."

Late last year nine public park washrooms were also closed in Lakeshore due to issues with vandalism.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP or Crime Stoppers.

The issue will be brought forward at Lakeshore Council in the coming weeks.