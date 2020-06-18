More Vets Cab Vehicles on Area Streets

Things are slowly getting back to normal at Vets Cab.

The cab company has 75 per cent of its vehicles back on the roads.

That's according to the union representing the 380 drivers.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the business was downsized at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He told AM800 news in April, more than half of the vehicles were parked and only 70 to 80 drivers were actually working.

Nabbout says the drivers are committed to delivering the service to the community but there remains challenges.

"This is a vicious circle because you don't know who has COVID, could go in your vehicle, get it to the driver, driver gives it to another customer," says Nabbout. "So this is a very sensitive situation and delicate situation our drivers is dealing with."

Nabbout says a number of safety measures have been put in place.

"Some put the plexiglass or a sheet of plastic and we help them have hand sanitize and cleaning product to clean the car after each customer," he says.