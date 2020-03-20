More Visitor Restrictions at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital is putting more visitor restrictions in place at its two campuses.

Effectively immediately, there will only no visitors allowed except for one designated visitor per patient for the following:

paediatric patients in ER or as in-patient/out-patient

mom giving birth

Cancer Centre patient

critical care/Neonatal Intensive Care

palliative patients in ER or as in-patient

patient having surgery (not post surgery unless in critical care/palliative)

"We are asking just one individual to be designated as the visitor," says Vice President of Critical Care Karen Riddell. "We will have an opportunity obviously in extreme circumstances in palliative situations to work with the health care team to make the best decisions for the patient."

Prior to this, there were two patients allowed.

The new measure was part of a directive by the Provincial Medical Officer of Health to public acute care hospitals in Ontario to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from the hospital also says there will be no visitors under the age of 18.

"We ask that families and friends to do their best to designate ONE individual to be the ONE visitor per patient throughout that patient’s stay in hospital. We would also ask visitors try to limit visitation to 11am to 8pm," says the statement.

Over at Hotel-Dieu Grace Hospital, these restrictions have been in place since earlier this week and at Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington, visitors are being banned.