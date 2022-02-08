More Wheatley residents, business owners allowed back in their properties

Work continues to get Wheatley residents and business owners back into their properties following the gas explosion in August that injured more than 20 people.

According to a statement from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, 110 approved site visits have been carried out as the evacuation zone on Erie St. N. remains in place.

Many property owners were forced to leave without warning and, until now, have not been able to gather any of their personal belongings or essential items.

The visits are being carried out during gaps in work on the site which currently includes the installation of gas vapour probes and ground water monitoring wells.

Provincial officials are estimating the investigation into the source of the explosion could take another 14 weeks.

In the meantime, there's still no word as to when residents will be able to permanently return to their homes.