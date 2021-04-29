More Windsor-Essex Residents Eligible for COVID Vaccine

As of Thursday, all adults in Windsor-Essex born in 1966 or earlier will be able to register to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at a targeted vaccination clinic — previously it was only those born 1961 or earlier.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, vaccinations at the clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted.

All appointments at targeted vaccination clinics are for first doses only and must be scheduled through the provincial booking system or locally through wevax.ca. Residents can also book by calling 226-773-2200.

Everyone that schedules an appointment will be asked to attest that they are eligible to book an appointment and will also be asked to bring a health card or any government-issued photo ID to confirm their appointment.

Adults 40+ living in hot spot postal codes (N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H and N9Y) can also still book an appointment at a vaccination clinic.

Targeted vaccination clinics are being held in several spots across the region.