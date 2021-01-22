More Windsor Police Service Members Carrying Naloxone

Almost 200 members of the Windsor Police Service have been trained to administer Naloxone.

They have been trained to recognize the symptoms of an opioid overdose as well as practical knowledge to deploy Naloxone when required.

Deputy Chief Frank Providenti provided the police board an update at Thursday's meeting.

The board heard specific areas and members have been trained including the Detention Unit at WPS Headquarters, the Detention Unit at the WPS Amherstburg Detachment and members assigned to both the Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the City Centre Patrol.

Ward 3 city councillor Rino Bortolin sits on the board and says he's pleased with the progress.

Bortolin says he glad to see it deployed in areas that need it the most.

"I've always been on record feeling that it should be deployed to everyone but this most recent really puts it in the hands of the officers that are going to need it the most," he says.

Bortolin says the department will track the statistics and data.

"If the data shows that it warrants being carried by the rest of the department it will be done and so I'm happy obviously that more and more officers are carrying it, almost 200 now," he says.

Bortolin feels the needle has moved quite a bit with this deployment.

"I'm glad to see this moving forward and I'm glad we're going to be watching and seeing where it maybe deployed elsewhere," he says.

Bortolin says there are more than 600 members of Windsor police.

Back in October, Chief Pam Mizuno announced members of the Windsor Detention Unit would be outfitted with naloxone.

At that time she said the service identified a need for the unit to carry the potentially life saving medication.

Mizuno also said the police service was looking at other units.

City council voted in favour of having naloxone on each fire truck during this past Monday's meeting.