Morikawa Takes Workday Open in Playoff

Collin Morikawa never looked like a winner at the Workday Charity Open until he tapped in for par on the third playoff hole, capping off a wild finish Sunday at Muirfield Village.

Morikawa trailed Justin Thomas by three shots with three holes to play and managed to get into a playoff with a 6-under 66.

Then,after watching Thomas hole a 50-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole, he had to make a 25-footer just to stay alive.

He could only watch as Thomas had a 10-footer to win on the 18th on the secondplayoff hole.

It finally ended on No. 10 when Thomas had to lay up from behind a tree and made bogey, and Morikawa took two putts from just inside10 feet for his second career victory, and first against a strong PGA Tour field.

The starting times were moved up to avoid a forecast of thunderstorms.

It was the second playoff in five events since the PGA Tour resumed from its COVID-19 pandemic-imposed shutdown, and Morikawa was involved in both of them.

Now, they get ready to do it again. Muirfield Village is closed on Monday so crews can get ready for the Memorial, which starts Thursday.

The work includes swapping out all the signage, and removing some 10 electronic leaderboards from the course.

Nicklaus prefers all the scoring to be seen on manual white boards, just like the Masters.