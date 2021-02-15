Morning Snowfall 'Just the Appetizer' for Windsor-Essex: Cheng

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng is advising Windsor-Essex to buckle up for a snowy ride tonight.

The first of two systems has dropped a dusting of snow on its way through the region as a snowfall warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Cheng tells The Afternoon News Monday morning's snowfall was "just the appetizer to the entree that will come" as a massive storm system could bring an additional 15 cm of snow overnight.

"It's snowing in parts of northern Mexico if you can believe it and that stretches all the way in to southwestern Ontario and it's bring a lot of moisture that's coming in the form of snow," he added.

The storm is expected to arrive around 5 p.m., but Cheng says commuters should have time to get home before the snow really starts to fall.

"The worst will really come tonight, especially after 9 p.m.," he says. "Into Tuesday morning at around 6 a.m. will be the heaviest period that we are seeing now according to the data."

Cheng recommends homeowners keep their shovels handy.

"There is another system on the way to close the work week, so just be ready for a very active snowy kind of week ahead of us," he added.

Current forecasts show tonight's snowfall could continue into the Tuesday morning commute.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides.