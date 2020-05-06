Mosque's Outdoor Prayer Causing Issues in South Windsor

Changes to a city noise bylaw to allow the Windsor Mosque to play its Ramadan prayer on an outdoor speaker aren't sitting well with neighbours.

That's according to councillor Fabio Costante who says he's disappointed in emails he's received and comments he's read on social media speaking out against the prayer.

The mosque on Northwood St. in south Windsor was given the OK to play the prayers as the Muslim community can't gather inside the building due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Costante says the criticism has been wide ranging.

"Some of it has been very reasonable and thoughtful and folks expressing their views in a respectful way, but some of it has been either on the border or past the border of hate and in some cases ignorance. That was a bit disturbing and disappointing for me to read."

He says most complaints have to do with the level of sound, but some are upset about the content.

"Some are upset at the noise level itself. That being nothing to do with the religion or prayer, but just the noise level thinking that it's too intrusive. Some other folks are upset that it's a form of expression that they don't want to hear and they'll speak to the imposition of religion on people."

Costante says, for the most part, residents he has spoken to are in favour.

"The majority of Windsorites are not upset about this and see it as a wonderful gesture and a wonderful form of accommodation during this pandemic because, obviously, people can't gather in large crowds. So this is a reasonable form of accommodation."

The Windsor Mosque intends to play a prayer at sunset each night until the end of Ramadan on May 23.

Mosque officials have pledged to keep the broadcast under five minutes and to play it at an acceptable noise level as to not disturb the neighbourhood.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi