Most Canadians Don't Want a Federal Election: Poll

A new poll suggests most Canadians don't want a federal election during the second wave of the pandemic or even next year.

The online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies comes shortly after the minority Liberal government survived a confidence vote that could have triggered an election.

The results suggest 47 per cent of respondents want the next election to be held in the fall of 2023, four years after the last election, and 10 per cent would like one to be held in 2022.

Twenty-five per cent of respondents say they want Canadians to head to the polls next spring and 18 per cent next fall.

The desired timing varied along party lines, with nearly half of Conservative supporters saying they want an election next spring and 70 per cent of Liberal supporters choosing 2023.

The online poll of 1,523 adult Canadians was carried from Oct. 23 to 25 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered truly random.

With files from The Canadian Press