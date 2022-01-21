Most city facilities reopening on January 31

Most city facilities will be up and running on January 31.

That's from Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We were set to open on Thursday of next week so we will follow the provincial framework, January 31, arenas and aquatics will resume for rentals, skating again will resume," says Dilkens. "So we'll be ready to go by January 31 at the facilities that were open before the shutdown happened."

Dilkens says the city will continue to operate the sites that were previously running before the latest provincial restrictions were put in place.

"We're getting these facilities open to the extent that we can and follow all the protocols that were in place prior to the lookdown which means everyone who enters the facilities have to be fully vaccinated," says Dilkens.

He says not all city facilities will be opening.

"We won't have all city pools open like we didn't before simply because the demand has not returned," he says. "So Adie Knox and Gino Marcus those pools remain closed simply because we don't have enough people signing up for the programming we're offering. Not everyone is comfortable getting back into these facilities and partaking in sport events yet."

Dilkens is reminding the public, all users over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination before entering a city facility.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson