Motel disturbance leads to charges in Chatham-Kent

A 24-year-old man is charged after a disturbance at a Chatham motel.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to the motel Monday afternoon and learned a man was holding scissors in a threatening manner.

According to police, the suspect stole three laptops and a cell phone from an office.

Police say the man was located outside and was arrested.

He's charged with robbery and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the property was recovered and returned to their rightful owners.