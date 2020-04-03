Motel to House Windsor's COVID-19 Positive Homeless Population

The City of Windsor has taken over operations of a motel on Howard Avenue to house the local homeless population who are COVID-19 positive or presumed positive.

It has taken over the i-Check Inn motel on Howard Avenue near Edinborough and its 29 rooms, to support people who are homeless and who have the virus to try and distance them from other people.

Working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and local shelters, it was determined that a motel would work best for the city to handle the homeless population.

But area business owner Ornella Bertoni Liburdi voiced concerns the homeless population wouldn't stay in their room and would wander the streets.

Liburdi wants the building cordoned off to ensure they stay on the premises.

"Security is necessary 24-7. Not I'm going to drive by with a police cruiser once every few hours, that's awesome and great, but it doesn't keep them in their rooms and on the premises, they will walk up and down the street," she says.

Liburdi is worried about the neighbourhood if there isn't enough security on site.

"It is not fair to the businesses that are around here that remain open, it can not go like this," she says "If you are going to use the hotel and take all 29 rooms for this type of isolation, it has to be isolation. They are not voluntarily quarantine themselves and self isolate."

Windsor's Executive Director of Housing Debbie Cerconi, says people staying at the motel will not leave their rooms.

"We have engaged 24-hour security on the site which will be monitoring the rooms for the entire time that people are there," she says.

Cerconi says they will also have oversight provided by one of the shelters and some supports on the site to make sure people stay in their rooms.

"There will be check-ins from the shelter staff, there will be check-ins from the health sector and there will be security on place 24-hours a day monitoring the rooms," she adds.

Bertoni Liburdi says her business closed due to COVID-19 but she is worried about the businesses that remain open like the convenience store and grocery store.

Cerconi says the city has arranged for food delivery and other supports so there is no reason for the homeless to leave their rooms.