Mother of a missing Windsor woman calls it 'every parent's worst nightmare'

The mother of a Windsor woman is pleading for any information to help locate her daughter, who has not been seen in 41 days.

Gabrielle Marie Vinall has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 5, 2023 and was reported missing Jan. 13.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon at Windsor Police Headquarters, an emotional Andrea North called her daughter "the light of her life and very much loved."

Andrea North, the mother of 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall, speaks during a news conference at Windsor Police Headquarters. Feb. 16, 2023 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

North says she thinks of her daughter everyday, and hopes and prays she will return safely.

"The past couple of months have been heartbreaking and as a mother, I can state that this is every parent's worst nightmare," she says.

Vinall is described as white, 5'7", with a thin build, hazel eyes, and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair. She is known to change her appearance and lives a transient lifestyle.

Windsor Police are trying to locate 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall who went missing on January 5, 2023. Jan. 18, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twitter)

Staff Sgt. Ted Novak with the Major Crimes Unit says there was a possible sighting of Gabrielle between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15 by an outreach worker downtown, but there was no video, so they can't confirm it was her.

"Our concern is that she's missed some important anniversary dates for family that she normally keeps, and she hasn't had that. She hasn't had any social media activity. We're also looking into her financial activity, which has been non-existent at this point," he says.

Novak says they don't believe Gabrielle is in the city anymore.

"Because if she was in the city, she's well known to the downtown service providers and community partners, and she hasn't accessed those partners and that's why we believe she may be out of the city," he says.

Police do not think this is a criminal investigation, but Staff Sgt. Novak says this is still a serious and urgent investigation, and they've set up a tip line to help gather information.

"So if anyone in the public has any information, they can call directly to there 24 hours and leave a message. If they provide a name and contact, we can call back and get clarifying questions taken care of at that point,' he says.

If you have any information, the tip line to contact is 519-255-6700, ext. 4305. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.