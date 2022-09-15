Mother of man killed by police wants more say for families of mentally ill loved ones

A coroner's inquest looking at a police-involved shooting of a Windsor man has heard from his mother about her struggles working through the mental healthcare system.

Brenda Mahoney testified at Day 4 of the inquest exploring the death of Matthew Mahoney, diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Mahoney told the inquest in the months leading up to the March 2018 shooting, Matthew had stopped taking his medication, appeared to not be taking care of himself and was making strange calls to family members.

He was also calling police for help saying "I feel like I want to kill myself," but his mother explained he didn't actually want to kill himself, he just felt like he did.

She told the inquest that her family asked her not to go around him during this time because of his condition, but pointed out when he was on his medication, he was "an awesome child and very kind hearted."

In June 2017, Mahoney had made efforts to get a Form 2 for her son approved by a Justice of the Peace. The measure under the Mental Health Act, allows for someone believed to be suffering from a mental illness to be taken into custody and moved to a hospital for an assessment, if it's believed the person may be a danger to themselves or others.

She told the jury after the form was completed, she never heard anything until Matthew was in the hospital, where he was on his medication.

After his release, she says her son stopped taking his medication because he didn't like the way it made him feel.

"They had so many side effects, he couldn't handle them," Mahoney told the inquest. "He had vertigo and once a week, if I had home over for a meal, he'd throw it up on the way home."

She cited a previous medication provided by an injection that he used to be on that worked, but for some reason was stopped and he was being given pills. The medication by injection was mandated by the courts as part of his probation following a 2010 incident involving a police officer in Essex.

When Matthew was in the hospital receiving care, Mahoney says she was also not allowed to talk to the psychiatrist or any of the healthcare providers treating him, because he was over the age of 18 and had not authorized it.

She told the inquest that "she doesn't think someone with a mental illness should be allowed to do that, that family should be allowed to speak with a psychiatrist, especially for someone with schizophrenia."

Mahoney says she wanted to explain his situation, what was going on and why he would stop taking his medications, claiming sometimes the psychiatrist would "up the dose of what he was taking and make things worse."

When asked what she'd like to see changed, Mahoney told the inquest that she wants family to be able to provide doctors with more information, that the healthcare providers can speak with family in a situation like this.

"It's not depression, his brain is wired differently, it's an illness," says Mahoney "He doesn't know what's best for himself."

Windsor Police Service return to the scene of last week's shooting in the McDonald's parking lot on Wyandotte St. W. at Goyeau St. on Sunday March 25, 2018. Police say its part of a parallel investigation into the death of Matthew Mahoney. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

On March 21, 2018, Matthew Mahoney was shot and killed following a confrontation with police in the Dufferin Place alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block with knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

One officer was stabbed during the altercation.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.

The inquest into the death of Matthew Mahoney will hear from 18 witnesses.

Once all parties with standing have the opportunity to present their information and ask questions of the witnesses, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.