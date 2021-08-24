Mother of Solider Killed in Afghanistan says 'He Did Not Die in Vain'
The mother of a Windsor solider killed in Afghanistan does not believe her son died in vain even though the Taliban have returned to power.
Theresa Charbonneau told AM800's The Morning Drive it is incredibly difficult to watch what's happening to Afghanistan but she says our troops, while they were there, did a phenomenal job.
Thousands are trying to flee the country over fear of deadly reprisials at the hands of the Taliban after years of working with or assisting NATO forces during the war. Others are trying to leave over the strict form of government and restrictions expected to be put in place under Taliban rule.
Charbonneau says that because of Canada's help, Afghanistan had 20 years of non-Taliban rule which is an incredible statement to what our soldiers did while they were there.
"That the country is now being dominated by the Taliban is terrible," she says. "That the freedom and education of the female population is being ravaged taken away is devastating but you know, I have to say none of what is happening today is Andrew's fault. He did not die in vain."
A Canadian service member thanks an emotional Theresa Charbonneau (right) for her son Cpl. Andrew Grenon's service at the close of Windsor's Remembrance Day memorial on Sunday November 11, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)
While saddened to see what's happening, Charbonneau says that Canada did not say in 2001 that we will be here from now until eternity.
"They trained, they helped, the aided, they fought, they did what they could to make Afghanistan a country in its own power," she says. "This many years later, Taliban is again taking over, I'm sorry but that's Afghanistan."
Charbonneau also understands and respects that the Taliban is a fierce, strong, overwhelming presence in that country.
"What Canada did for Afghanistan though is gave them some years that they were able to grow and that the female population was able to get educated," she says. "We did what we could, that we can't do it forever, it's sad but that's the way it is."
Corporal Andrew Grenon was a member of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.
On September 3, 2008, Grenon was nearing the end of his second tour of duty when his patrol fell under attack. The 23-year-old from Windsor and two other soliders were killed.
Between 2001 and 2014, 159 Canadian soldiers died while on mission in Afghanistan.