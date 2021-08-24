Mother of Solider Killed in Afghanistan says 'He Did Not Die in Vain'

The mother of a Windsor solider killed in Afghanistan does not believe her son died in vain even though the Taliban have returned to power.

Theresa Charbonneau told AM800's The Morning Drive it is incredibly difficult to watch what's happening to Afghanistan but she says our troops, while they were there, did a phenomenal job.

Thousands are trying to flee the country over fear of deadly reprisials at the hands of the Taliban after years of working with or assisting NATO forces during the war. Others are trying to leave over the strict form of government and restrictions expected to be put in place under Taliban rule.

Charbonneau says that because of Canada's help, Afghanistan had 20 years of non-Taliban rule which is an incredible statement to what our soldiers did while they were there.

"That the country is now being dominated by the Taliban is terrible," she says. "That the freedom and education of the female population is being ravaged taken away is devastating but you know, I have to say none of what is happening today is Andrew's fault. He did not die in vain."

A Canadian service member thanks an emotional Theresa Charbonneau (right) for her son Cpl. Andrew Grenon's service at the close of Windsor's Remembrance Day memorial on Sunday November 11, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)