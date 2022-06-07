Motion approved at Essex Town Council to conduct strategies to minimize opportunity for vandalism

Essex Town Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss a list of items, and one issue in particular being the vandalism that the municipality is seeing around its local parks and schools.

Areas such as Sadler's Pond, as well as Essex Public School, the Essex skate park, and broken windows at Harrow District High School have faced vandalism over the past couple of months.

A Notice of Motion was brought forward during a meeting on May 16, asking town staff for possible strategies to protect these amenities.

Sherry Bondy, Essex councillor, expressed her frustrations during the council meeting with the reoccurring vandalism around the county.

"Our council is really trying to do a lot of great things in the community, and we need the community to meet us halfway, all aspects of the community. So, whether we look at more lights, more cameras, I'm not sure if those are a quick fix."

She suggests possible options to hopefully see a decrease in vandalism.

"Can we look at getting some auxiliary officers in the parks, and what is the cost?" She questions. "Can we start adding up the costs to the damage done to the parks? And maybe we employ high school students, and they put on vests, and we start putting bodies in parks."

Bondy says that a stop in the vandalism may start at home.

"I don't know if there's something we can talk about in terms of parenting, in terms of parenting classes, in terms of talking to parents. Getting parents out and saying 'Hey, this is what's happening.' "

The Motion was approved at Monday night's council meeting to have administration look into a means of better protecting public parks, municipal properties from graffiti and other vandalism through design strategies that minimize opportunity for vandalism's to occur.