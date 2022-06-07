Motion approved to rezone 11-storey building on Sandwich Street

The City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee met Monday night where they were asked to rezone a vacant piece of land at Sandwich Street and Chappell Avenue.

The committee approved the motion and it will be brought forward to Windsor City Council at a later date.

If approved by council, Tunio Development will construct an 11-storey building with 150 affordable residential units, two retail units and 156 parking spaces.

There would be 15 units per floor, 54 square metres to 98 square metres.

The property has been vacant for over 15 years.