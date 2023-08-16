Motion for report on new town hall timeline and plans opposed by council

A motion presented to Lakeshore council looking for report on new town hall options has fallen through.

Councillor Ryan McNamara presented a notice of motion to council on Tuesday night looking for a report from administration on planning aspects to build a new town hall, or a plan for repairing the current town hall.

McNamara says there is no plan currently in place on where council is and where they need to be for a new or improved town hall.

The motion saw a vote of four in favour, four opposed, causing the motion to fail.

Councillor Ian Ruston was against the motion and says the town hall is a low priority.

"We have so much work to do out there, whether it's wastewater, roads, bridges, storm sewers as we talked about, and for me the town hall is a very low priority."

Councillor John Kerr was also against the motion.

He says administration is already so busy that he can't consider it at this time.

"So I think at the very least, if this comes to budget time and put it in budget to see if we want to spend the money and the time, that would be something I would think about then, but right now, I can't."

Mayor Tracey Bailey voted in support and says a plan needs to be made.

"At some point, there needs to be a council that demonstrates the leadership to come forward with at least a concept and a plan. We can begin talking about what the timeline looks like, for me that timeline is 2031. I don't know what that timeline is for other members."

Councillor McNamara says there is a lot to be discussed.

"This is about what makes sense financially, long-term for the growth of the municipality. Where do we need to be? Where does the town hall need to be? What functions need to be located within the town hall? Do we have the space to maintain or integrate all of those functions and so forth."

Mayor Tracey Bailey, councillor Ryan McNamara, councillor Kelsey Santarossa and councillor Larissa Vogler voted in favour of the motion, while deputy mayor Kirk Walstedt, councillor Paddy Byrne, councillor John Kerr, and councillor Ian Ruston voted against the motion.

The current town hall is located at 419 Notre Dame Street in Belle River.