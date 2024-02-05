Motion to livestream Kingsville Committee of the Whole meetings to be brought forward Monday

A notice of motion will be put in front of Kingsville town council Monday night that seeks to have Committee of the Whole meetings livestreamed online.

Currently only formal town council meetings are livestreamed. Something Deputy Mayor Kim DeYong wants changed.

DeYong says Committee of the Whole meetings are held once a month.

"Committee of the Whole is intended to be informal, early conversations about things. We often get presentations from staff on where various departments are, what work they've been dealing with over the last quarter or so. We have initial conversations about things."

She says currently the meetings are open to the public but having it livestreamed would keep council members accountable.

"There's then a recorded record of it available to watch after the fact, which is I think helpful for holding members accountable. What did you did? You know, we can go back and have a look, but it also means if you aren't available that night, and the topic was of interest to you, you can go and review it at a later date."

She says there are some important topics that will be discussed soon that she believes will be of great interest to the public.

"We're doing some big planning. We're talking about expanding on the west side of town. The new collector road and we're talking about the new recreational building in the community of Cottam. And hopefully soon we'll be talking about the two school properties that are about to be surplus hopefully by the school board when students move into the new build."

DeYong says she hopes council moves in the direction of livestreaming other committee meetings.

She adds if approved, she expects the next Committee of the Whole to be live streamed.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024 at Unico Community Centre from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.