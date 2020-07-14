Motor Sports to Include IROC Style Race

Remember the old IROC Series where the best drivers from various disciplines raced each other in equally prepared cars? It ran for 30 seasons before Tony Stewart won its final championship in 2006 and the series quietly went away.

Now Stewart and fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernaham have teamed to bring an all-star circuit back in 2021.

The Superstar Racing Experience plans a six-race, short-track series to air in prime-time on CBS in a Saturday night summer spectacular.

SRX envisions fields of 12 drivers competing on famed short tracks across the country in cars prepared by Evernham.



