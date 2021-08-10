Motorcycle Driver Charged in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 37-year-old man with several Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police say on Monday, an officer with the Traffic Unit noticed a man driving a motorcycle on the sidewalk along Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.

According to police, the officer stopped the man on Prince Street and during the investigation learned the licence plate was not authorized for the motorcycle and the man did not have an M licence.

The license plate was seized and the motorcycle was towed from the area.

