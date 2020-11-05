Motorcycle Driver in Hospital After Amherstburg Crash

A serious two-vehicle crash in Amherstburg is under investigation.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Front Road north and Kingsbridge Drive where a vehicle and motorcycle had collided.

According to police, the driver of the car was not injured but the driver of the motorcycle was lying near the motorcycle and was reportedly suffering from potentially life-threatening-injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours and the matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.