Motorcyclist dead after collision in Chatham-Kent

A 52-year-old Sombra man has died after the motorcycle he was riding lost control and struck a ditch around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The man was travelling eastbound on Coutts Line near Baert Road in Chatham-Kent.

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Police say the name of the deceased will not be released.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092