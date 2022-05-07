Motorcyclists at fault in 60% of fatal incidents: OPP report

A stark reminder for motorcyclists in the province.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released data that points to who was at fault in the collisions that cost close to 350 motorcyclists their lives over the past 10 years.

Between 2012, and 2021, 326 fatal motorcycle incidents claimed 342 lives. Over that same period, motorcyclists were at fault 60.7 per-cent of crashes.

OPP Sgt. Paul Beaton says there’s a clear trend for the group involved in most collisions.

“Most often, they’re men between the ages of 45-54 years old for these collisions," he began. "What we need to do is try to identify these demographics and how we can best educate them and focus our messaging”

Beaton says it’s likely many motorcyclists could use a refresher on proper riding safety.

“We also started thinking, perhaps we’re looking at somebody who may have had their motorcycle licence for 40+ years, and it speaks to me, the training may not have been the same as it was once upon a time.”

Beaton shares a few common mistakes that can lead to tragic consequences.

“Causation such as high speeds, things like failing to yield to traffic, maybe not estimating the speed or distance of a vehicle when making a turn, or being in someone’s blind spot,” he said.

Beaton adds, there are opportunities for motorcyclists to polish up on their skills in the from of accredited training courses.

The OPP responded to 34 fatal motorcycle collisions in 2021, which claimed the lives of 35 motorcyclists.

