Motown Legend, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Dies at 76

A founding member of the legendary Motown trio, The Supremes, has died.

Mary Wilson's longtime publicist says Wilson died suddenly Monday night at her home in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 76.

Wilson was only 15 when she, Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, and Betty McGlown formed a quartet they called The Primettes.

Motown Records founder Berry Gordy said they pestered him to sign to a recording contract, which he did in 1961, insisting they change their name to The Supremes. They became a trio when McGlown left the group in 1962.

In this March 11, 1994 file photo, Mary Wilson, former member of The Supremes, poses at the dedication of the 2,026th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring The Supremes in Hollywood, Calif. Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old. Publicist Jay Schwartz says Wilson died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in Las Vegas and that the cause was not immediately clear. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

As part of The Supremes, the group went onto become one of the best-selling vocal groups of all time with 12 number one singles, including "Where Did Our Love Go, "Come See About Me" and "Back in My Arms Again."

Wilson also played a direct role in hits such as "Baby Love," "Stop! In The Name of Love," "Love Child," "Someday We'll Be Together."

Gordy released a statement saying "Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard were always known as the 'sweethearts of Motown.'"

The Supremes remain the best charting female group in U.S. history.

With files from the Associated Press and the Canadian Press