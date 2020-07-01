Moxie's Closes Devonshire Mall Location

After nearly 20 years in the community Moxie's Bar and Grill housed in Windsor's Devonshire Mall is closing its doors.

In a letter obtained by AM800 News, the company says the decision was made due to current economic conditions.

It goes on to say, "we have been losing a tremendous about of money over the past five years and have gone into debt trying to survive."

According to the statement, the company had been trying to find ways to stay open, but the mandated closures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible.

In the letter, the company ensures workers their outstanding wages and vacation pay have been provided an updated record of employment indicating they will not be hired back at the location due to the closure.

Calls out to Moxie's and Devonshire Mall have yet to be returned.

